Police arrests two individuals following commercial break and enter in Fortune

Posted: October 4, 2024 11:10 am
By Web Team

Two men, 45-year-old Joseph Strickland and 40-year-old David Strickland both of Grand Bank, were arrested and charged after Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of a break and enter that occurred at Collin’s Convenience Store in Fortune on Oct. 2.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the report and confirmed that three masked men entered the store and took an ATM, along with other property, and departed in a vehicle.  

Two of the three suspects, Joseph and David Strickland, as well as the involved vehicle, were located at a rural property in Fortune and were found in possession of the stolen property. The two were arrested and are each charged with the following criminal offences:

  • Break and Enter
  • Mischief
  • Theft Over $5000
  • Theft Under $5000
  • Disguise with intent
  • Possession of break-in tools
  • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
  • Conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence
  • Fail to comply with probation order

They remain in custody at this time.

One suspect, who has been identified, remains at large and the investigation is continuing.

