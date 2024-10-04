Police arrests two individuals following commercial break and enter in Fortune

Two men, 45-year-old Joseph Strickland and 40-year-old David Strickland both of Grand Bank, were arrested and charged after Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of a break and enter that occurred at Collin’s Convenience Store in Fortune on Oct. 2.
At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the report and confirmed that three masked men entered the store and took an ATM, along with other property, and departed in a vehicle.
Two of the three suspects, Joseph and David Strickland, as well as the involved vehicle, were located at a rural property in Fortune and were found in possession of the stolen property. The two were arrested and are each charged with the following criminal offences:
- Break and Enter
- Mischief
- Theft Over $5000
- Theft Under $5000
- Disguise with intent
- Possession of break-in tools
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
- Conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence
- Fail to comply with probation order
They remain in custody at this time.
One suspect, who has been identified, remains at large and the investigation is continuing.