Police arrests two individuals following commercial break and enter in Fortune

Two men, 45-year-old Joseph Strickland and 40-year-old David Strickland both of Grand Bank, were arrested and charged after Burin Peninsula RCMP received a report of a break and enter that occurred at Collin’s Convenience Store in Fortune on Oct. 2.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to the report and confirmed that three masked men entered the store and took an ATM, along with other property, and departed in a vehicle.

Two of the three suspects, Joseph and David Strickland, as well as the involved vehicle, were located at a rural property in Fortune and were found in possession of the stolen property. The two were arrested and are each charged with the following criminal offences:

Break and Enter

Mischief

Theft Over $5000

Theft Under $5000

Disguise with intent

Possession of break-in tools

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Conspiracy to commit an indicatable offence

Fail to comply with probation order

They remain in custody at this time.

One suspect, who has been identified, remains at large and the investigation is continuing.