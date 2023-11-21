Police arrests man on multiple charges, including drug trafficking

Bell Island RCMP arrested a 31-year-old man on Nov. 16, after he was found in possession of a quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia and contraband tobacco in his vehicle. After a report by the public of a suspicious man parked in a vehicle on Thursday, Nov. 16, police conducted a check on the described vehicle which was parked in a public parking lot. The following items were observed and ultimately seized from the vehicle:

A combined quantity of over 30 grams of cocaine and crack cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

Other items consistent with drug trafficking

A large amount of cash

Contraband cigarettes

The 31-year-old man, who showed signs of drug impairment, was arrested and taken to Dr. Walter Templeman Health Care Centre for further blood tests. The investigation is continuing to determine if charges of drug-impaired driving are appropriate.

He was released from custody and will appear in court at a later date to face the following charges:

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Unstamped Tobacco Product

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime

The investigation is continuing.