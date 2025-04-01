Police arrests man for uttering threats and discharging firearm in Belleoram

Harbour Breton RCMP responded to a residential disturbance that happened on a property in Belleoram on March 30. A firearm was discharged. The investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Trent Poole.
Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received the report of a disturbance where one man reported being threatened by another. While police were responding, further information was received stating that a firearm was discharged outside on a residential property.
Poole was arrested without further incident and a firearm was seized. No one was injured.
Poole is charged with the following criminal offences:
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Careless use of a firearm
- Discharging a firearm with intent to wound an individual
- Failure to comply with a condition of a release order
He was released by the court on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date.
The investigation is continuing.