Police arrests man for uttering threats and discharging firearm in Belleoram

Harbour Breton RCMP responded to a residential disturbance that happened on a property in Belleoram on March 30. A firearm was discharged. The investigation led to the arrest of 27-year-old Trent Poole.

Shortly after 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, police received the report of a disturbance where one man reported being threatened by another. While police were responding, further information was received stating that a firearm was discharged outside on a residential property.

Poole was arrested without further incident and a firearm was seized. No one was injured.

Poole is charged with the following criminal offences:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Careless use of a firearm

Discharging a firearm with intent to wound an individual

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order

He was released by the court on a number of conditions and is set to appear in court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing.