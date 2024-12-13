Police arrests man for recent thefts

Fifty-two-year-old Todd Hewlett of Springdale was arrested by Springdale RCMP on Dec. 11 in relation to a number of recent thefts.

Hewlett was arrested at a traffic stop that was conducted in Springdale on Wednesday, operating a vehicle that had been involved in a number of recent shoplifting incidents. The vehicle was uninsured and unregistered and was seized and impounded.

Hewlett is charged with the following criminal offences:

Theft under $5,000 from shoplifting – three counts

Breach of undertaking

In addition, he is charged under the Highway Traffic Act with the following violations:

Operating a vehicle without insurance

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Hewlett has been released on conditions. He is set to appear in court in January.