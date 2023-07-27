Police arrest woman for impaired driving following reports of erratic driver

A woman was arrested and faces charges of impaired driving following numerous reports of a suspected impaired, erratic driver in a dark pickup truck in Nain on Tuesday. Nain RCMP located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver failed a roadside breath test. She was then taken to the detachment where further tests were administered, with results over two times the legal limit. The woman’s license was suspended, she was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date where she will face charges of impaired driving.
The investigation is continuing.