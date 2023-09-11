Police arrest woman for impaired driving

Police arrested a 52-year-old woman for impaired driving late last week. RCMP received a call just before midnight on Sept. 7, from a concerned resident, indicating that an impaired driver had just departed from a local pub on Queen Street. Police were able to locate the described vehicle nearby and conducted a traffic stop. A roadside breath test was administered and the driver failed. The woman was taken back to the detachment, where she provided further breath tests above the legal limit. She now faces charges of impaired driving.

Her driver’s license was suspended and the vehicle was impounded. She was released and is expected to appear in court at a later date.