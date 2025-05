Police have arrested a 43-year-old man after shots were fired in downtown St. John’s on Friday.

At about 10:07 p.m. on Saturday, officers on patrol saw a man in the downtown area of St. John’s who was a suspect in a serious firearm incident that occurred Friday. The 43-year-old man was arrested and taken to the St. John’s City Lockup to appear before a judge in the morning.

The matter is currently being investigated by the RNC Major Crime Unit.