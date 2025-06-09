Police arrest man on the run for a week

Back on June 2, RNC officers had a warrant requested for a 33-year-old man in the Montague Street area of St. John’s for assault and breach of probation on a female.

On Saturday, police responded again to the residence where the same accused committed an assault on a female breached his probation and again fled on foot before officers arrived. Police dog services assisted with negative results. Officers at that time requested a second warrant.

On Sunday at 4:27 p.m., an officer spotted the wanted man walking on Blackwood Place and attempted to make an arrest, but the accused took off on foot. The officer chased him down and was able to make a successful arrest as the accused was climbing over a fence. The accused was arrested and charged with one count of assault and breach of probation and taken to the city lock-up where he awaits a court appearance.