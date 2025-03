On Sunday evening RNC officers responded to a call of a male checking vehicles on Baltimore Street in St. John’s.

Police located a 36-year-old man who is well known to police for rummaging through vehicles.

Although police were unable to arrest the man for the event, he was on a court-issued curfew to not be outside his residence after 9:00 p.m.

As a result, he was arrested and taken to the lockup.