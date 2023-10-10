Police arrest man for drug impaired driving

A 27-year-old man remains under investigation for drug impaired driving following a traffic stop by Harbour Grace on Saturday.

Shortly after 3:00 a.m., officers on patrol on Powell Drive in Carbonear stopped a car with an inoperable tail light. Police detected an odour of cannabis coming from inside the vehicle and suspected that the driver was impaired. The man failed roadside sobriety testing and was arrested for impaired driving. He was transported to Carbonear General Hospital, where samples of his blood were obtained.

Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of drug impaired driving are appropriate. The investigation is continuing.