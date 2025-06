At 3:04 a.m. this morning the RNC attempted to stop a stolen vehicle on Pitt’s Memorial Drive in Mount Pearl.

The driver refused to stop for police. Officers were able to locate the stolen vehicle in a nearby parking lot. The male driver got out and fled on foot. K9 assisted in tracking and arresting the 31-year-old male.

The accused was charged with flight from police, dangerous driving and possession of property obtained by crime.

He will appear in court this morning.