Police arrest man after foot chase in Marystown

Burin Peninsula RCMP arrested a 38-year-old Curtis Foote in the early morning hours of July 22 after a theft from a gas station in Marystown.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a call from staff at an Ultramar gas station, after a man entered the store and stole a case of beer and other merchandise.

The suspect fled on foot and was quickly located by police on a nearby street. When approached, the man dropped the bag he was carrying and took off. After a short foot pursuit, officers stopped the man in the parking lot of a local business and took him into custody.

Thirty-eight-year-old Curtis Foote of Marystown is charged with:

Theft under $5,000

Resisting arrest

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Failure to comply with a probation order



Foote attended court on Tuesday, and was released on conditions. He will appear in court again at a later date.