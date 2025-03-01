Police arrest impaired drivers in North River and Port aux Basques

Two drivers, one in North River and the other in Port aux Basques, were arrested by RCMP NL for impaired operation on Feb. 25.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Bay Roberts RCMP responded to a single-vehicle crash in North River. A vehicle was stuck in a snow bank on North River Road. Upon arrival, police observed signs of alcohol impairment and administered a roadside breath test on the driver, a 36-year-old man. The man failed the roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

Later that evening, shortly after 8:00 p.m., Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP were called to the Marine Atlantic Ferry Terminal to investigate a suspected impaired driver who was waiting to board the ferry. The driver, a 51-year-old man, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested for impaired operation. At the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were more than three and a half times the legal limit.

Both drivers were released from custody and are set to appear in court at later dates to answer to charges of impaired operation. Both drivers received licence suspensions and the vehicles were seized and impounded.