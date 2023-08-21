Police arrest impaired driver; provides false name to authorities

A Natuashish driver is facing charges of impaired driving and obstruction of justice after police responded to a report of a suspected impaired driver in the community just after 8:00 p.m. on Aug. 15. Officers quickly located the described vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was taken back to the detachment, where breath samples provided were twice the legal limit.

The driver was charged with impaired driving and released to appear in court at a later date but was subsequently arrested again for providing a false name and was then charged with the additional offence of obstruction. The driver will appear in court at a later date.