Police arrest impaired driver over three times the legal limit

Police in Conception Bay North have arrested a man who they say was driving while impaired by more than three times the legal limit of blood alcohol content. A 53-year-old Spaniards Bay man was arrested by Bay Roberts RCMP for impaired driving on Sunday. When brought to the detachment, the man provided breath samples more than three times the legal limit. He was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date.
