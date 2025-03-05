Police arrest five drivers for recent impaired operation offences

RCMP NL recently arrested five drivers, three on March 1 and two others on March 2, 2025, in various areas of the province for impaired driving offences.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on March 1, Burin Peninsula RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle that was parked on the Creston Causeway in Marystown. The driver, a 28-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and was arrested for impaired operation. Back at the detachment, the man provided further breath samples that were nearly twice the legal limit.

Later in that morning, at approximately 7:15 a.m., Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP received a report of a vehicle off the road in a residential area of the town. Police attended the scene and checked on the driver, a 44-year-old, man who was seated in the driver’s seat of the idling vehicle. The man showed signs of alcohol impairment and failed a roadside breath test. He was arrested for impaired operation and, back at the detachment, provided breath samples that were above the legal limit.

Later that afternoon, at approximately 1:45 p.m., Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP were called to a residential disturbance in Buchans. While officers were responding, information received stated that one of the individuals involved in the disturbance departed the residence in a vehicle while impaired. Officers located the 45-year-old man a short time later at another residence. He showed signs of impairment and was arrested. At the detachment, the man provided breath samples that were more than twice the legal limit.

At approximately 3:00 p.m. on March 2, Harbour Grace RCMP stopped a vehicle traveling in front of the detachment after the driver passed a vehicle on a solid line. The driver, a 74-year-old man, showed signs of alcohol impairment and had open alcohol in the vehicle. Police administered a roadside breath test and the driver failed to provide a breath sample. He was arrested for refusal of a breath demand.

Later that same evening, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Gander RCMP received a report of a suspected impaired driver on the Trans-Canada Highway, west of Gander. The vehicle was reportedly stopped on the highway without any headlights or tail lights activated. Police located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver, a 65-year-old man, showed signs of impairment consistent with alcohol and drugs. He was arrested, was provided a demand for a blood sample and was transported to James Paton Memorial Regional Health Centre in Gander. Officers await the results of the testing to determine if charges of impaired operation are appropriate.

Each driver was released from custody with a future court date to face charges, a licence suspension and a vehicle impound and seizure, where appropriate.