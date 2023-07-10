Police arrest escaped prisoner Joshua Osbourne

RCMP in central Newfoundland have arrested a man they say escaped police custody and was on the lamb over the weekend. Joshua Osbourne, who escaped police custody Saturday night, was picked up and arrested this morning by Grand Falls-Windsor police. The 23-year-old now faces additional charges of escaping lawful custody and resisting arrest. Police are thanking the public for their many tips. Osbourne was previously arrested on an outstanding warrant and was not believed to be a risk to public safety.
- Home
- News
- Programs
- Features
- Webcams
- Weather Centre
- Contact
- Advertise
- Accessibility
- FREE streaming NTV PLUS