The RNC were called to a report of a possible impaired driver on Ropewalk Lane in St. John’s on Monday evening.

Police located the vehicle and spoke to the driver. It was determined that the 79-year-old male was not impaired, but was found to be in breach of his court order by operating a motor vehicle.

The man was arrested and charged for breaching his court order. He was taken to the city lockup and held to appear in court.