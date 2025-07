Corey Killam was arrested for his outstanding warrants on July 4 by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP.

In late March, Bay St. George RCMP issued an advisory looking to arrest the 33-year-old, who was wanted for two counts of failing to comply with a release order in relation to the following charges:

Dangerous operation

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Possession of a controlled drug or substance for trafficking

Killam, who is known to evade police, was arrested Friday.