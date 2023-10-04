Police arrest ATV operator for impaired driving

Police arrested a man on Saturday following reports of a suspected impaired ATV operator.

Hopedale RCMP received the first of four phone calls from the community reporting the impaired ATV operator driving dangerously in the area of Berry Road. The suspect was located by police a short time later in the community.

The male driver showed signs of impairment and was taken back to the detachment to provide further breath samples, which were more than two times the legal limit. He was arrested and now faces charges of impaired operation of motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. He was released to appear in court at a later date.