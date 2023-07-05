Police arrest ATV driver with impaired driving

A 21-year-old ATV operator was arrested for impaired driving by Hopedale RCMP on Canada Day. During the early morning hours on July 1, police responded to a report of an unwanted, intoxicated individual at a home in the community. Upon arrival, the man, who showed signs of alcohol impairment, was arrested. Officers learned that he had drove the ATV while impaired and prohibited to the residence.
Back at the detachment, the operator provided breath samples that were more than two and a half times the legal limit. He now faces charges of impaired driving and prohibited driving.
The ATV was seized and impounded.