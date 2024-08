Tuesday evening the RNC responded to a call of a disturbance at a home in the the west end of St. John’s.

Once on scene, police observed a 31-year-old male who was wanted for a robbery that occurred last week at a business in Mount Pearl. Police arrested the male and transported him to the lock-up.

The accused will appear in court this morning to answer to charges of robbery, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and breaching court orders.