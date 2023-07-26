Police arrest 15-year-old driver after fleeing from police

A 15-year-old boy is facing some big charges after fleeing from police last night.
Around 9:45 p.m, the RNC responded to a report of suspicious activity/dangerous driving in Torbay. As officers arrived on scene, the male fled the area at a high rate of speed and failed to stop for police. A short pursuit was initiated but terminated in the interest of public safety. As a result of follow up
investigation, a 15-year-old male was arrested and has been charged with flight from police and
dangerous driving.
He was held for a court appearance this morning and the vehicle was impounded