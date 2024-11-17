Police are investigating reports of gunshots in centre-city neighbourhood

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating a report of gunshots in a centre-city neighbourhood late Saturday night.

Police were called to a home on Buckmaster’s Circle in the centre of St. John’s on Saturday night sometime before 11:00 p.m.. An area resident told NTV News that they heard what sounded like at least two gunshots shortly before police descended on the area. Officers with the RNC could be seen taking photographs and gathering evidence from a home. At least one window of the home had been broken.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. NTV News will have more as it becomes available.

Video from the scene of an incident on Buckmaster’s Circle late Saturday night.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating an incident on Buckmasters Circle. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating an incident on Buckmasters Circle. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating an incident on Buckmasters Circle. (Earl Noble / NTV News) The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating an incident on Buckmasters Circle. (Earl Noble / NTV News)