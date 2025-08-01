Police announce drug and firearms-related charges resulting from Operation Barcode

The RCMP has laid a long list of charges against seven individuals as part of Operation Barcode, an investigation into a local organized crime network involved in drug trafficking, among other crimes.

The investigation involved the simultaneous execution of search warrants at five properties last August.

This week, police laid charges against seven individuals under the Criminal Code, Controlled Drugs and Substances Act, Excise Act and Revenue Administration Act — including five arrested in the immediate aftermath of the searches. They will all appear in Clarenville Provincial Court this fall.

Ryan Powell, 41, of Bunyan’s Cove, is expected to make his first court appearance on Oct. 2. He is facing charges of:

Flight from police – Criminal Code;

Careless storage of a firearm – Criminal Code – (11 counts);

Possession of property obtained by crime – Criminal Code;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – MDMA (Ecstasy) – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Hydromorphone – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Conspiracy to traffic – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Unlawful distribution of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of contraband – Revenue Administration Act;

Possession of non-duty-paid packaged alcohol – Excise Act, 2001;

Unlawful possession of Cannabis – Hashish – Cannabis Act;

Melanie Powell of Bunyan’s Cove, NL is also scheduled to appear in court on October 2, 2025. The 42-year-old is charged with:

Careless storage of a firearm – Criminal Code – (11 counts);

Possession of property obtained by crime – Criminal Code;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of contraband – Revenue Administration Act;

Possession of non-duty-paid packaged alcohol – Excise Act, 2001;

Tony Hobbs of Lethbridge, NL is expected to make his first appearance in court on Sept. 25. The 50-year-old is facing charges of:

Trafficking Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Conspiracy to traffic – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Unlawful distribution of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Conspiracy to traffic unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of contraband – Revenue Administration Act;

Bernard Hobbs, 54, of Bunyan’s Cove, is also expected to make his first appearance in on Sept. 25 to face charges of:

Trafficking Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Conspiracy to traffic unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Forty-nine-year-old Ashley Clay Holloway and 42-year-old Terrilynn Holloway, both of Bloomfield, are expected to make their first court appearance on Oct. 16.

Ashley Clay Holloway is charged with:

Careless storage of a firearm – Criminal Code;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Criminal Code;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – MDMA (Ecstasy) – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of contraband – Revenue Administration Act;

Possession of non-duty-paid packaged alcohol – Excise Act, 2001;

Unlawful possession of Cannabis – Cannabis Act;

Terrilynn Holloway is charged with:

Careless storage of a firearm – Criminal Code;

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose – Criminal Code;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Oxycodone – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Possession for the purpose of trafficking – Cocaine – Controlled Drugs and Substances Act;

Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of contraband – Revenue Administration Act;

Possession of non-duty-paid packaged alcohol – Excise Act, 2001;

Unlawful possession of Cannabis – Cannabis Act;

Michael Butt, 42, of Lethbridge, is expected to make his first appearance on Oct. 9 on charges of:

Unlawful possession of unstamped tobacco products – Excise Act, 2001 & Criminal Code;

Unlawful possession of contraband – Revenue Administration Act;

Operation Barcode involved searches at five Clarenville-area properties in August 2024 that resulted in the seizure of firearms, drugs, contraband tobacco and cash.

A number of RCMP resources, including police officers from Clarenville, Gander and Burin Peninsula detachments, Traffic Services, Police Dog Services and Federal Policing Eastern Region, have assisted in this investigation. Partner agencies, including the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary also provided assistance.