UPDATE: B.C. company ‘devastated’ by loss of life in plane crash near Deer Lake

A B.C.-based company is expressing condolences to the families of the deceased after a plane crash near Deer Lake Saturday.

“We are devastated and heartbroken by this loss,” Andrew Naysmith, the owner and accountable executive of Kisik Aerial Survey Inc., posted on the company’s web page. “The incident happened at approximately 17:37 NDT on July 26 shortly after C-GYYP departed from Deer Lake Regional Airport in Deer Lake, NL. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the families of the deceased and their loved ones. No further details about the incident are available at this time. We will not be releasing the names of anyone involved with this incident, that information will be provided by the proper authorities. The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Transport Safety Board of Canada and Kisik will support that investigation in any and every way possible.”

The RCMP are helping the TSB in response to the crash.

Police say there is currently no risk to public safety. The Trans-Canada Highway was closed in both directions in the area of the Deer Lake Airport, but has since re-opened.

The Deer Lake Regional Airport Authority posted on Facebook that operations continue.

“This afternoon there was an incident near the airport and emergency crews have responded,” the authority wrote. “Our airport continues to operate and flights are arriving and departing. Thank you for your cooperation as emergency crews respond.”