Police and fish harvesters clash in pre-budget protest at Confederation Building

Hundreds of fishery protesters are standing their ground outside Confederation Building, just hours before the province is expected to bring down it’s budget. Hundreds of staff are off work, with no access to the buildings.

What was supposed to be a “peaceful protest” has turned into a tense scene with a clash between protesters and the RNC. Also, protesters clashed with one government official who tried to enter the building. A protester screamed, “you’re not getting in.” A large police presence have been in the area, at several entrances. Protesters say they are not leaving until they are heard.

