Polar Bear spotted on Baie Verte Peninsula

Image credit: Cari-An Barke | Location: Coachmans Cove (Baie Verte Peninsula) | April 8, 2025

Conservation officers from the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture are actively responding to a reported sighting of a polar bear approximately two kilometres outside Coachman’s Cove, located north of the Town of Baie Verte.

This sighting comes as no surprise during this time of year, when polar bears are known to frequent Newfoundland’s northeast coast, the Northern Peninsula, and coastal Labrador communities in search of food.

Authorities are urging residents in the area to exercise caution. The public is advised to keep pets indoors or closely supervised, travel in groups when outside, and properly secure and dispose of garbage to reduce the risk of attracting bears. Officials also warn against approaching animal carcasses, which may signal a bear’s presence nearby.

“If you encounter a polar bear, it’s crucial to keep a safe distance,” the department stated. “Do not approach under any circumstances.”

What to Do If You Encounter a Polar Bear

If the bear hasn’t seen you:

Quietly leave the area while staying downwind.

Never position yourself between a bear and its cubs

If the bear has seen or smelled you:

Stay calm and avoid sudden movements.

Back away slowly—do not run.

If you need to speak, do so in a calm, firm voice and avoid direct eye contact.

Conservation officers continue to monitor the area. Residents are encouraged to report any additional sightings to local authorities.

For more safety information and updates, follow the Department of Fisheries, Forestry and Agriculture on social media or visit their website.