Poilievre in St. John’s after two day trip to Labrador

We hear from Federal Conservative party leader Pierre Poilievre who was in St. John’s today, after a 2-day trip to Labrador.
Fire destroys home and garage in LumsdenBy Earl Noble — 2 hours ago
Fire has destroyed a home and garage in Lumsden, and crews remain on the scene into the evening. The incident is unfolding near North Beach in the town.
The blaze first broke out Sunday afternoon in the detached garage, according to a witness, and quickly spread to the home. High winds played a factor in the fire’s intensity and spread.
An excavator was also brought in to knock down the remnants of the burning structure.
It is not yet known if any anyone has been injured.
NTV News will have more information as it becomes available.Post Views: 77
7th Annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention brings 73 artists to the capital cityBy Kyle Brookings — 3 hours ago
The 7th Annual St. John’s Tattoo Convention returned this weekend, bringing 73 artist’s from across Canada to the capital city.
The Remax Centre, where the event was held was filled with the buzz of tattoo guns, the smell of sanitizer and smiling (and wincing) faces of hundreds of people.
This year’s event also marks 20 years for the convention’s host, Trouble Bound Studio in downtown St. John’s.
The event runs until 10:00 p.m. on Sunday and from 12:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Monday.
NTV News will have more on Monday on the NTV Evening Newshour.Post Views: 81
RCMP searching for missing man from TwillingateBy Kyle Brookings — 10 hours ago
The RCMP in Twillingate is searching for a missing 74-year-old.
Robert Beauline was last seen in Twillingate on Saturday. He has grey hair and blue eyes. He is described as being 5 foot 9 inches tall and weighs 200 lbs.
He is driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet Impala with the license plate number JMJ 688.
Police have concerns for his well-being. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, they are asked to contact Twilingate RCMP at 709-884-2811.