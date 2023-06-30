Poilievre in St. John’s after two day trip to Labrador

Fire destroyed a home and garage in Lumsden on Sunday. (Submitted photo)

Fire has destroyed a home and garage in Lumsden, and crews remain on the scene into the evening. The incident is unfolding near North Beach in the town.

The blaze first broke out Sunday afternoon in the detached garage, according to a witness, and quickly spread to the home. High winds played a factor in the fire’s intensity and spread.

An excavator was also brought in to knock down the remnants of the burning structure.

It is not yet known if any anyone has been injured.

