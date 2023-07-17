PM in Nova Scotia as North American Indigenous Games kick off in Nova Scotia

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a canoeing event with the North American Indigenous Games athletes today in Dartmouth, NS.

Trudeau was greeted by cheers and some boos at last night’s opening ceremonies in Halifax.

“You are here, young, strong Indigenous leaders, as the inheritors of a legacy of colonialism, of assimilation, of policies in Canada and the United States, that tried to erase your language, erase your culture, erase your identities,” he said. “You are still here and you are still strong.”

More than 100 athletes from this province are in Halifax for the Games. The event brings together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from 756 indigenous nations. Members of Team Indigenous NL will compete in 16 sports, including golf, swimming, volleyball, and basketball.

Live event coverage and competition results can be found on the North American Indigenous Games website.