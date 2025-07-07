Plans in place during scheduled runway repairs at St. Anthony Airport

Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services advises the public that plans are in place to mitigate potential impacts to air ambulance and Schedevac Air Services due to Transport Canada scheduled runway repairs at the St. Anthony airport from July 10 to August 15. The runway is anticipated to be closed for 12-hour periods to complete the repairs.

Patient safety and continued access to services throughout the runway closure period remains a priority. NL Health Services has developed a contingency plan for continued care and emergency response during the anticipated 12-hour closure periods:

* If it is determined that a patient needs to be air transported during the runway closure period, Medical Flight Services teams will deploy a helicopter to St. Anthony.

* Patients in Charlottetown and St. Lewis who require access to the Schedevac Air Service on Mondays and Thursdays (July 10th, 14th, 24th, and 28th only) will depart from Port Hope Simpson.