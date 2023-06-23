Places to Go: Wooden Boat Museum

- Home
Form workshops to artifacts to boat-in-a-box, you’ll find it all at the Wooden Boat Museum in Winterton. Sharon Snow has Places to Go.
Tonight on Places To Go, Sharon Snow introduces us to the Essence Medical Team.
Tonight on Places To Go, Sharon Snow combines one of this province’s national historic sites with a great cup of coffee.
Tonight in Places to Go, Sharon Snow tells us all about the splash centre, a place that provides mental health and recreational programming to young people in the Harbour Grace area.