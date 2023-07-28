Places To Go: Government House grounds

- Home
Tonight on Places To Go, Sharon Snow takes us on a tour of the Government House grounds with the Lieutenant Governor.
Tonight on Places To Go, Sharon Snow visits Cork’d Wine Bar and Lounge in downtown St. John’s.
Sharon Snow introduces us to Soul Sisters Natural Oddities in Carbonear.
It’s time for Places To Go with Sharon snow. This week Sharon is in the town of Torbay visiting a place where locals once picked up their mail but now grab a pint.