Photographer who captured ‘Fox Trot’ shot has message for the public

A photographer who got the ‘shot’ of a lifetime is now reminding the public, not to feed the furry foxes, she caught on camera. This photo, taken by photographer Chelsey Lawrence, has been shared thousands of times on social media. She calls it ‘The Fox Trot’ and says she still can’t believe she got this ‘shot’. She said the two foxes were running around, and playing on Signal Hill when she captured this photo. Now, she;s reminding others hoping to get a glance at the foxes on Signal Hill, not to feed them, or entice them to come closer. It could be dangerous to you as well.