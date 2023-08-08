Peter Blackmore remembered for leaving indelible mark on anglers

A well-known fly fisherman in Labrador passed away over the weekend. Peter Blackmore left an indelible mark on the angling community in the province. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.
Teenager charged with second-degree murder for death of 65-year-old woman in Mount PearlBy Rosie Mullaley — 12 hours ago
A 14-year-old boy has charged with second-degree murder in connection with death of a 65-year-old woman in Mount Pearl last week, the RNC announced Tuesday.
Police say the boy and the woman were known to each other, but wouldn’t say if they were related. Police are looking for a blue recycling bag they believe was associated with the murder.
Just before midnight on Monday, investigators found the boy at a home in Mount Pearl and placed him under arrest. He was held in custody to appear in provincial court.
On Thursday, Aug. 3, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the RNC responded to a residence on Smallwood Drive in Mount Pearl in relation to a report of a sudden death. Upon arrival, officers confirmed that a 65-year-old female was deceased inside the home. In consultation with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the death was determined to be homicide.
Anyone experiencing stress or anxiety as a result of this information can access the NL mental health crisis line through 8-1-1 for support. If you are in crisis, the RNC Mental Health Mobile Crisis Response Team can provide support at your location.
The RNC is asking anyone with information to assist the investigation to call police at 709-729-8000 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously: #SayItHere 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), visit www.nlcrimestoppers.comor use the P3Tips app.Post Views: 439
Students campaign to save wellness centre at Memorial UniversityBy Bailey Howard — 6 hours ago
The Student Wellness and Counselling Centre at Memorial University is at risk of losing accreditation because of staff shortages. Students are now joining faculty in calling on the university to save the centre before it’s too late. NTV’s Bailey Howard reports.Post Views: 53
Corner Brook drummer goes viral with cliffside videoBy Don Bradshaw — 6 hours ago
A Corner Brook man has combined his love of drumming with his passion for the outdoors to create a series of unique videos that are gaining a following on social media. NTV’s Don Bradshaw reports.Post Views: 112