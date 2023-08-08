News

Peter Blackmore remembered for leaving indelible mark on anglers

Posted: August 8, 2023 4:58 pm |
By Becky Daley


A well-known fly fisherman in Labrador passed away over the weekend. Peter Blackmore left an indelible mark on the angling community in the province. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.

