Pedestrian taken to hospital following east-end collision; police investigating

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) are investigating a collision in the east end of St. John’s on Tuesday night that sent a pedestrian to hospital.

Shortly after 10:15 p.m. emergency crews responded to the collision, on Torbay Road near Tim Horton’s restaurant. A pedestrian was crossing the roadway when they were struck by a northbound pickup truck. The individual was tended-to by first responders roughly ten metres from where the collision occurred. The pickup truck, with damage to its front end, could be seen several more metres up the roadway.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries believed, at the time, to be serious in nature.

RNC collision reconstructionists attended the scene to collect evidence in the investigation into the cause of the collision. Torbay Road was partially closed, between Slattery Road and MacDonald Drive for some time as police worked.

Video from the scene of a collision Tuesday night that sent a pedestrian to hospital.