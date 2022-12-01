Pedestrian suffers reported minor injuries after being struck on busy downtown road

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck on Water Street Thursday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital Thursday evening after being struck on a busy downtown road.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to the west end of Water Street following a motor-vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. The individual was struck by an eastbound vehicle, and suffered what were described as minor injuries.

The incident is the latest in a recent string of such collisions in the metro area. A day earlier a pedestrian was struck on Queen’s Road, leaving them with serious, but non life-threatening injuries.