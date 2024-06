Once again the City of St. John’s is implementing a pedestrian-only zone in Quidi Vidi Village from Friday to Sunday this summer.

The area will be pedestrian only on Fridays to Sundays, from noon to 10 p.m., Barrows Road and Stone’s Road will be closed to through traffic. Local traffic will be permitted, with staffed barricades during these hours. Access will be granted for Quidi Vidi Village Artisan Studio vendors and deliveries for local businesses.