PCs call for nominations in district of Conception Bay East-Bell Island

The Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador have announced that nominations for candidates will open today for the upcoming by-election in the Conception Bay East-Bell Island district. The seat will become vacant on Friday, Dec. 29, when David Brazil retires as MHA following a 14-year span in the provincial legislature as a member of the Progressive Conservative Party. A date for the by-election has not been set, but under the laws as they currently exist, a by-election must be called within 60 days of a vacancy occurring and held within 30 clear days of being called.

The nomination of candidates opens today at 12:00 p.m. and will close on Friday, Nov. 24 at 12:00 p.m.

Nomination documents may be obtained from and submitted to:

Nathan Ryan

Chief Communications Officer

Tel: (709) 743-7727

Email: [email protected]

Candidates must deposit a $350 non-refundable fee made payable to: The Conception Bay East – Bell Island Progressive Conservative District Association.

A list of candidates and information concerning a nomination meeting (if required) will be announced following the close of nominations.