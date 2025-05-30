PC Party opens nominations in Humber-Bay of Islands

The Provincial Executive of the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador has announced the call for nominations for the electoral district of:

Humber-Bay of Islands

Nominations opened today and will close at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, June 2.

Nomination documents may be obtained from and submitted to:

Nathan Ryan

Chief Communications Officer

Email: [email protected]

A $350 non-refundable fee, payable to the Progressive Conservative Party of Newfoundland and Labrador, is required for each nomination.

A list of candidates and details on a nomination meeting (if required) will be shared after the nomination period closes.