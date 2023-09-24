PC leadership candidates debate issues at NTV studios this morning

The three candidates vying for the Progressive Conservative leadership were at NTV studios this morning for the province’s only televised debate. Terra Nova MHA Lloyd Parrott, Stephenville Port au Port MHA Tony Wakeham, and businessman Eugene Manning will give a glimpse into their ideas, plans, and policies as candidates.

The debate is scheduled to be aired at 1 p.m., providing citizens across the province with a unique opportunity to engage with the candidates and gain valuable insights into their visions for the future. The debate will be moderated by NTV Evening Newshour co-anchor Michael Connors. Panelists include NTV’s legislative reporter Ben Cleary, as well as veteran journalists Jodi Cooke and David Salter.