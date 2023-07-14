PC leadership candidate unveils health care plan

Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Tony Wakeham has announced his Health Plan aimed at
addressing the critical issue of timely access to health care services.
“While we acknowledge the long-term vision of the Health Accord to enhance health outcomes
over the next decade, we simply cannot afford to wait that long to address the urgent needs the
people of our province currently face. Everywhere I go, I’m hearing the same thing – that health
care is not there when people need it, and people are suffering and frankly scared,” said
Wakeham.
The MHA for Stephenville-Port au Port says this province needs a new approach that will improve access to care. “With my years of experience as a senior health care administrator working and living in all
regions of our province, I’ve not only seen the challenges firsthand, but I’ve seen what needs
changing – and so have the many health care professionals I’ve worked with,” he said.
Wakeham says his plan includes connecting every Newfoundlander and Labradorian with a primary
health care provider, without exception, so everyone has an immediate point of contact. He will
also establish family health care teams across the province within two years and prioritize job
offers to health care professionals at the start of their training.