Paying it forward with capelin

Local groups are encouraging those who have more capelin than they need, to share the wealth with others. The group ‘Capelin Rolling, Squid Catching, Whale Watching NL 2023’ says it’s a way to pay it forward. A post in the group has been made for those who are willing to get some extra capelin to share and those who’d like to have some. The group says there are a lot of seniors who would also love some capelin. ‘Sharing the Harvest NL’ began an initiative in 2021 to donate capelin to food banks and have also promoted the ‘pay it forward initiative’ for this year’s roll.
