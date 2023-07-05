Paying it forward with capelin

Memorial University’s Faculty Association is reiterating concerns regarding academic staff appointments to the Board of Regents.

MUNFA President, Ash Hossain says throughout and following the MUNFA strike in January and February 2023, the province made a commitment to appoint academic staff members to the MUN Board of Regents.

Hossain says, with the amendments to the Memorial University Act having received Royal Assent back in May, MUNFA had expected that the appointments of academic staff would be made promptly.

The next Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, July 6th. Hossain says this exclusion means that academic staff members will continue to have no representation in Board of Regents meetings until at least October.