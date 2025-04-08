Paul Reynolds Community Centre pool closing for a week

From Monday, April 14 to Sunday, April 20 the leisure pool and waterslides at the Paul Reynolds Community Centre in St. John’s will be closed for maintenance.

It will reopen Monday, April 21, following its regular schedule.

The closure is needed to facilitate minor repairs to the leisure pool, which requires the tank to be emptied.

During this time, the lane pool will remain open and aquatic fitness classes and lane swims will continue as scheduled, unaffected by the closure. Those with pool rentals who may be affected by the closure will be contacted directly.