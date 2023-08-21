Paul Pope memorial golf tournament set for later this week in St. John’s

The 2nd Annual Paul Pope Memorial Golf Tournament will take place in the capital city this Friday. The tournament, presented by Hudson and Rex, will kick off at the Admiral’s Green in Pippy Park bright and early on Friday morning. Pope, who was known as “a dynamic force” in the Canadian film industry, passed away in April 2022. The proceeds of the event will go to the Paul Pope Legacy Fund, established to honour Pope’s many contributions by supporting individuals, groups or organizations advancing film, television, theatre and the arts community of Newfoundland and Labrador.