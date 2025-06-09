Parts of western, interior Newfoundland under Frost Advisory for tonight

Environment Canada has issued A Frost Advisory from late Monday night into early Tuesday morning for the following areas:

Deer Lake – Humber Valley

Buchans and the Interior

Patchy frost is expected to form as clear skies and light winds coincide with cool temperatures, especially in low-lying areas. Minimum temperatures of 2ºC to 5ºC are expected on Tuesday morning, with the coolest readings occurring in low-lying areas.

To prevent frost damage early in the season, cover plants overnight with breathable materials like sheets or row covers, and remove them in the morning. Watering the soil during the day can also help retain heat and protect roots.

According to Environment Canada, Frost Advisories are issued when temperatures are expected to reach the freezing mark during the growing season, leading to potential damage and destruction to plants and crops.

