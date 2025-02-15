Parts of Southern Shore Highway closed due to collisions, whiteout conditions

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary is advising of a road closure.

The RNC have responded to numerous motor vehicle collisions on the Southern Shore Highway between the Goulds and Bay Bulls. As a result, the highway from the Main Road, Goulds intersection to the Municipality of Bay Bulls is not accessible to traffic. There is reduced visibility due to blowing snow in the area and full whiteouts at times.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. The RNC and RCMP are in the area monitoring the situation. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.