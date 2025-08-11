Parts of Paradise and C.B.S. placed on evacuation alert

Conception Bay South residents living east of the Manuel’s River are now under a notice of possible evacuation.

Anyone who lives from Manuels Bridge towards Paradise is included.

An immediate evacuation preparedness alert has been issued by the Town of Conception Bay South and the Town of Paradise.

PARADISE Residents:

The area on the south side of Topsail Road from the Outer Ring Road exit to CBS boundary.

CONCEPTION BAY SOUTH Residents:

For Conception Bay South, residents east of Manuels River should be prepared to evacuate if so directed.