Parks Canada to open Northwest River for salmon anglers

Parks Canada will open the Northwest River in Terra Nova National Park to anglers on June 15 for a salmon quota of 100 fish (total).

Parks Canada says it will continue to monitor the number of salmon returning to the Northwest River using the river’s counting fence. Parks Canada requires anglers to have both a provincial Newfoundland and Labrador Inland Salmon Licence and a National Park Salmon Licence to participate in the Northwest River recreational salmon fishery.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Inland Salmon Licence must be purchased prior to picking up a

National Park Salmon Licence. The National Park Salmon Licence is free of charge and will be available at

the seasonal Northwest River Kiosk in the park. A full list of regulations will be provided to each angler.

In 2001, salmon numbers observed in the Northwest River were alarmingly low with just 153 salmon

passing through the counting fence. To deal with the declining salmon numbers and to increase the overall health of the Northwest River, a coalition of stakeholders, including Parks Canada, the Department of Fisheries and Oceans and local citizens formed the Northwest River Conservation Group. The combined

efforts of this group have helped increase salmon numbers on the river and consequently allowed for a

limited recreational salmon fishery to be held annually since 2003.