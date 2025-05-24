Parent and youth charged following ATV hit-and-run

The RNC have laid charges in connection with a hit-and-run involving an off-road vehicle and a child in Torbay.

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Friday, May 9, police responded to the area of Bauline Line, east of the Kevin Parsons Highway, following a report of a hit-and-run collision involving a quad and a child. Police determined that the ATV, with three youth on board, had passed a school bus that was stopped on Bauline Line with traffic safety equipment engaged. As the vehicle passed the school bus it collided with a child that had just exited the bus and was crossing the street. It then left the scene. The child sustained minor injuries.

RNC collision analysts were engaged to investigate and Friday, two individuals were charged with the following offences:

14-year-old male

Passing a red light, Highway Traffic Act

Passing a school bus, Highway Traffic Act

Failure to provide information following a collision, Highway Traffic Act

Operating an off-road vehicle under 16 years of age, Off-Road Vehicles Act

Operating an Off-Road Vehicle with Passengers, Off-Road Vehicles Act

49-year-old male

Permitting operation without insurance, Off-Road Vehicles Act

Permitting operation without a license plate, Off-Road Vehicles Act

Owner allowing operation while unsupervised, Off-Road Vehicles Act